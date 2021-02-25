Speedy invests in new hoist division

One of Speedy's Geda hoists

Speedy’s first dedicated hoisting depot is based at a new 52,000 sq ft hub in Birmingham, stocking what is claimed to be the UK’s largest range of Geda transport platforms, offering safe working loads of up to two tonnes.

A further eight specialist hoist centres are set to open in 2021.

Speedy Services director Lisa Blake said: “We’re always looking for new opportunities to improve our product and service offering. This significant investment simplifies and improves the age profile our fleet, enabling us to offer a consistent service nationwide. The investment also marks a significant step forward in ensuring we are the first choice for businesses that need hoisting and lifting equipment to deliver safe and successful projects.

“Our new hoist division will meet a sharp growth in demand across the UK and offers the largest and most comprehensive product range available for nationwide delivery and installation.”

The hoist division is headed by Adrian Bolland.

