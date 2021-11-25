Speedy moves to HVO for delivery fleet

Running on chip fat

Speedy expects to save 5,000 tonnes of CO 2 e over the next 12 months by using HVO on the roads.

The move covers delivery vans, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and tankers at 21 of its biggest locations across the country, representing 92% of the company’s HGV fleet.

Speedy will use Green D+ enhanced HVO as its preferred fuel, which removes 11% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and is 20% lower in particulates than standard HVO, it is claimed.

Speedy says this makes it the first hire company to deliver low-emission fuel and equipment in vehicles also run-on biofuels. It represents the first phase of the firm’s transition to a fully low-carbon fleet by 2030. The company is also reviewing how staff vehicles can refuel with HVO at Speedy sites to help further reduce its overall emissions.

Mike DeRome, head of fuel at Speedy, said: “We’re setting ambitious targets for reducing our environmental impact while simultaneously investing millions in low carbon equipment for contractors, as we set out to lead the way in decarbonising construction hire. Our fuel usage comprises the largest part of the business’ carbon footprint, making it a priority area for us to take action. Reducing emissions in our delivery fleet helps customers to make big gains in decarbonising their supply chain, reducing the overall carbon footprint of their projects.”

The switch is part of a wider rollout of HVO across the business, which has already seen Speedy’s powered access division move to refuelling all machinery with HVO as standard. Its power division is also set to make the swap before the end of the year.

