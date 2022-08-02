Speedy names new chief executive

Dan Evans

Dan Evans has been with Speedy Hire for 14 years and is currently chief operating officer. He will take over as chief executive on 1st October.

Russell Down will step down from the board and his role as Chief Executive on 30th September and will remain employed by the business until May 2023 to ensure an effective transition.

Russell Down joined Speedy in April 2015 as group finance director and took over as chief executive from Mark Rogerson three months later.

Dan Evans joined Speedy in 2008 as a depot manager in east London, working his way up to COO by 2019. He is also on the board of the Supply Chain Sustainability School.

Chairman David Shearer said: "I am pleased that after a thorough recruitment process supported by external consultants that Dan Evans has been appointed as chief executive. Dan knows our customers and the business well, has performed exceptionally as chief operating officer, and has been integral to the development of our strategy with Russell and the board.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk