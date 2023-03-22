Speedy opens second green depot

Regional service manager Darren Swinger at the new depot

Opening of Speedy’s new regional centre in Leeds follows the template created by Speedy in Milton Keynes in 2021.

The Leeds centre has smart office and warehouse heating that automates shutters and doors to minimise energy usage. Indoor air quality monitoring controls temperature, humidity and airflow. The warehouse lighting reacts automatically to natural light. Work bays turn off automatically when not in use. And lighting and heating can be remotely controlled.

Speedy managing director Danny Johnson said: “We are focused on using the latest technologies to de-carbonise our whole service centre network to improve the environment for the planet, as well as for our colleagues who work in operational roles, following the success of wellbeing spaces in some of our other new service centres we are excited to continue to implement these spaces for more of our colleagues to benefit from.”

