Speedy opens Suffolk rail centre

Speedy's Anglia rail team

Speedy says that its depot near Bury St Edmunds is East Anglia’s first specialist rail service centre.

The centre is supplying Stratford-based contractor 1stinrail with an assortment of battery-powered tools for rail welding, track placement, renewal and maintenance projects. Previously, specialist rail equipment would need to be sourced from suppliers in South Yorkshire or the West Midlands.

Daryl Doherty, director of rail at Speedy, said: “The Anglia region’s rail contractors have historically been underserviced by hire providers with equipment having to travel so far to reach them. This has put them at a disadvantage for achieving environmental targets due to the emissions associated with high levels of delivery miles.”

He added: “Many rail contractors’ contracts are still in their infancy, and are bound to the industry’s sustainability goals, so it will be crucial for their projects to meet carbon savings in the near term.”

