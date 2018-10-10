Speedy outsources engine maintenance

As part of the deal, DiPerk will provide Speedy with a warranty and aftermarket support, covering service, maintenance and parts supply.

The arrangement is expected to help Speedy reduce downtime on its Perkins-powered machines.

Paul Hamilton, senior group supply chain manager at Speedy Hire, said: “Our mission is to provide safe, reliable hire equipment and services to enable the successful delivery of customers’ projects. So, we wanted a partner who can react quickly to any equipment service requirements. Due to the depth of product knowledge and experience with Perkins engines, as well as its reputation in the market place, we decided to award the contract to DiPerk.

“Complemented by the product portfolio and range of services that the company provides, including its mobile engineering team, it seemed clear that DiPerk could provide us with the solution we needed.”