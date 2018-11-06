Speedy promises London customers delivery within four hours

Speedy introduced Capital Commitment earlier this year, which guarantees customers a same-day delivery service on any of Speedy’s top 50 products when ordered before 3pm.

It is now taking this further, promising delivery within four hours of ordering for London customers (if ordered before 3pm).

In addition to launching the four-hour window, Speedy has extended the range of products available through this service from 50 to 52.

If Speedy fails to deliver against this service promise, customers get one week’s free hire.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “We are dedicated to putting our customers first with fast, reliable service to help them deliver their projects successfully and without delay. Capital Commitment, offering same day delivery, was an industry first. We have now taken this a step further with our four-hour delivery promise; an indication of the innovation we have introduced to enable us to deliver the best service in our industry.”