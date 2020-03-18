Speedy promotes Briggs to MD

Andrew Briggs

Andrew Briggs joined Speedy in July 2019 as operations director for powered access after 17 years with Nationwide Platforms.

Speedy has invested £52m in powered access over the past couple of years, including the acquisitions of specialist hire firms Prolift, Platform Sales and Lifterz. It now runs a fleet of more than 8500 units, second only to Nationwide Platforms in the UK market.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “Our customers trust us to deliver and Andy will play an instrumental role in enhancing the range of products and services we offer, to provide our clients with the most comprehensive, one-stop solution for powered access equipment.

“Andy has been instrumental in the development of our specialist powered access businesses and brings vast market experience, which will enable us to build on the success we’ve achieved.”

