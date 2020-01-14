Speedy rolls out four-hour delivery service nationwide

Speedy delivery

Plant and tool hire chain Speedy has invested more than £3m in the most commonly hired equipment – tools, concreting, lighting, generators and access products – to ensure that availability is guaranteed for quick delivery.

Speedy became the first tool hire firm to promise same-day delivery on products hired before 3pm in May 2018 with the launch of its Capital Commitment initiative. In November 2018 this became a four-hour delivery service for customers in London.

Any customer not getting their equipment delivered within four hours gets a week’s free hire – this has only happened once since the initial launch, Speedy said.

The four-hour commitment is now going nationwide, extending to Speedy’s entire network of more than 200 depots across England, Wales and Scotland. The service even extends to Northern Ireland, although only in Belfast and Newtownards.

Customers can use the service when ordering products through the Speedy app, online or over the phone.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “Expanding our four-hour delivery promise across the UK represents a major step forward. Our brand promise epitomises our commitment to providing customers with the fast and reliable service they need to deliver projects on time.

“Customer expectations are shifting as the Amazon effect normalises same-day delivery and we’re proud to be pushing the boundaries of how products can be hired in the construction industry. Delays caused by not having the right kit on site can have a significant impact on productivity, making quick access to tools and equipment vital.”

