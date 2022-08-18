Speedy ships generators to Ukraine

Pramac generators

Speedy was appointed by the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to source and supply the units, which have been donated by the UK to Ukrainian authorities.

The generators will be used for hospitals, relief centres, phone masts and water pumping stations in areas where electricity grids have been affected by the conflict.

Speedy sourced the generators from Italian manufacturer Pramac, with units being shipped from its bases in the UK, Italy, France, Spain and China. More than 200 have already reached Ukraine, with the remaining units in transit from Pramac’s international bases.

Speedy’s 287 units are a third of the UK government’s total generator shipments to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded in February.

Speedy chief executive Russell Down said: “Supply chain constraints and the recovery of the events and construction industries post-covid have created availability challenges across the world. By leveraging the strong relationship we have with Pramac, we were able to secure the quantity of generators required in a short time frame so the government could provide quick and effective support for communities in Ukraine.”

Speedy was contracted by BEIS via the Crown Commercial Service framework for public sector procurement.

