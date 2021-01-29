Speedy spends £2m on hybrid Niftylifts

Speedy Powered Access has been set up as a new division

The £2m investment follows the launch in November 2020 of Speedy Powered Access, which combines Prolift, Platform Sales & Hire and Lifterz – companies acquired by Speedy since 2017.

Speedy Powered Access employs 180 people across 11 service centres in the UK, offering provide hire, sales, training, maintenance and refurbishment services.

The hybrid system on the Niftylift boom lifts allows power to be automatically drawn from both the diesel engine and the electric battery pack. The units can run for a full day on a single charge in electric-only mode.

Andy Briggs, managing director of Speedy Powered Access, said: “Ensuring customers and businesses can access the products and equipment they need to drive down on-site carbon emissions is vital if the industry is to reach its net zero ambitions.

“This represents a strategic investment that not only futureproofs our fleet, but bolsters our position as a one stop shop for customers who are looking for more sustainable solutions while completing work at height. This will be essential in the years ahead, particularly for projects in cities like London that need to meet non-road mobile machinery requirements in ultra-low emission zones.”

