Speedy splashes out on generators and fuel tanks

Speedy is buying more than 250 generators, more than 350 on-site fuel tanks and 15 fuel tankers as part of an upgrade programme.

The generators, from 20 kVA up to 500 kVA, are powered by Perkins engines and primarily manufactured by Pramac and FG Wilson.

To ensure the new generators are supplied with clean fuel, Speedy’s multi-service centres (MSCs) are now equipped with fuel polishers. Project manager Mark Tomlin said: “Since the installation of our first fuel polisher in Erith, we have experienced a 75% reduction in fuel-related breakdowns. This enables us to reduce power downtime for customers and improve the efficiency of our engineering team, by focusing on proactive servicing rather than reacting to breakdowns.”