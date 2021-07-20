Speedy stocks up to keeps its promise

A growing number of customers are taking advantage of Speedy’s four-hour delivery guarantee and so it has to be sure it has the right kit in store.

Speedy has spent £10m to add 25,000 new assets to the company’s most popular 350 products made available through the service. It will boost the availability of equipment from lighting towers to power tools and materials handling kit from its 200 service centres across the UK and Ireland.

Speedy has fulfilled 13,000 four-hour deliveries in the last 12 months, which represents a 30% year-on-year increase for the service from customers. Through the service, Speedy guarantees equipment to be delivered within four hours to anywhere in Britain, Ireland and parts of Northern Ireland when ordered before 3pm, or customers receive a week’s free hire.

The £10m investment means that Speedy has now spent £37m on inventory since September 2020.

Speedy became the first hire firm to promise same-day delivery on tools and equipment in May 2018 with a trial for construction contractors operating in London. The promise went nationwide in January 2020 and the available range was extended in September 2020 from 52 to 350 products.

