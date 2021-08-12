Speedy switches powered access fleet to HVO

Speedy claims to be the first national hire provider to switch to fuelling powered access machinery with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as standard.

The switch follows a two-year trial to ensure the fuel is fully compatible with machinery and independently verified to reduce carbon emissions. The move initially expected to save 225 tonnes of CO 2 e each year.

Speedy will also supply Green D+ HVO directly to customers’ sites, from 20 litre ‘fuel in a box’ packs to fully managed fuel services.

Speedy Powered Access managing director Andy Briggs said: “Moving away from red diesel complements our multi-million-pound investment in electric and hybrid assets in the last year. No matter what machinery contractors require, we now have a low-carbon solution to meet their needs.”

Speedy added that it expects to rollout HVO as standard for power generator, plant and commercial fleet customers in the near future. It’s already helping contractors including Tilbury Douglas and Carnell to reduce on-site carbon emissions by switching to using HVO to fuel power generators, plant and machinery.

Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and

