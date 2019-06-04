Speedy upgrades its dashcam tech

Speedy vehicles are fitted with cameras

Speedy has installed VisionTrack’s VT2000 connected forward-facing camera on 50 recently acquired vans to record any collisions, near misses or bad driving.

“We have taken the decision to make video telematics part of our fleet replacement programme, with all new vehicles to be fitted with VisionTrack’s industry-leading road safety technology,” said Gareth Jones, Speedy’s road risk manager. “The connected vehicle cameras will help target further improvements as part of our award-winning fleet safety strategy that has already reduced road collisions by 37%, while also enabling us to avoid unnecessary insurance costs.”

The latest roll-out follows the successful adoption of a connected multi-camera DVR system on a fleet of HGVs. This shares all captured information with VisionTrack’s cloud-based internet platform and lets Speedy managers see high definition video evidence of road incidents within second of them occurring.

Speedy had previously used an SD-card vehicle camera system within its fleet operation, but this required footage to be manually downloaded before it could be viewed. It often took up to three weeks to receive footage from drivers, while the system was also prone regular equipment failure. By contrast, the video telematics system provides real-time alerts in the event of a collision and access to footage.