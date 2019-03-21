Speller Metcalfe builds Yeovil key worker accommodation

CGI of the development

The development is being built 500 metres from the hospital on the site of Yeovil’s former Nautilus Works, just off the A30 at Reckleford. It will have 176 bedrooms across a mixture of 66 one-, two-, four- and eight-bedroom apartments split over two buildings.

Designed by Worcestershire-based One Creative Environments, the new development will have shared living areas and communal gardens for resident staff and students.

Speller Metcalfe contracts manager Chris Watkins said: “We will be using our experience of building first-class accommodation to deliver the modern, comfortable and high-quality facilities the NHS workers and medical students deserve for the tremendous job they do for their community.”

The project is expected to be completed by late summer 2020 at an overall cost of £20m.