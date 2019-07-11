Speller Metcalfe lands Sandwell care facility

CGI of the planned care facility

The new facility has been designed to allow older people to live longer in their own homes, providing accommodation to those aged over 55 who require care or support.

The development has received planning approval and will be built on council-owned land between Moor Lane and Harvest Road and has benefitted from £3.9m grant funding from Homes England.

The three-storey building, designed by the council’s in-house design team, will have 67 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom apartments and ancillary spaces alongside a range of communal facilities.

Speller Metcalfe was awarded the contract following a competitive tender through the Homes England delivery partner panel 3 (DPP3) framework. Construction starts in August and is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

Speller Metcalfe regional director Rob Lashford said: “We have extensive experience in delivering high quality, modern care facilities that provide residents with the additional support they need to live independently in a home of their own.”

Sandwell’s cabinet member for homes, Councillor Joanne Hadley, said: “We are pleased to be working with Midlands-based Speller Metcalfe to deliver this very ambitious project to provide much-needed housing for older people. The new apartments will be built on the field opposite the cemetery and will only take up a small portion of the field.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk