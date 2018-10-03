Speller Metcalfe picked for Hereford medical centre

The building has been designed by Worcester-based architect One Creative Environments.

The new medical centre, to be built on a site near the railway station in Hereford city centre, brings together five established city surgeries that are operated by the newly formed Hereford Medical Group.

Work will start on site in January 2019 and the new surgery is expected to open in early 2020.

Speller Metcalfe group managing director Des O’Neill said: “Speller Metcalfe has a wealth of experience in delivering the highest quality healthcare facilities and are very pleased to be part of this project which will improve access to healthcare services for the people of Hereford.”