Speller Metcalfe selected for Tamworth revamp

The old Co-op store will become an enterprise at the front and a new home for Tamworth College behind

The £40m Tamworth Future High Streets project will see Speller Metcalfe revamp several 18th and 19th century buildings.

Speller Metcalfe will undertake four elements of the project:

Relocation of Tamworth College, part of South Staffordshire College, to a new building on the site of the Tamworth Co-operative Society department store

Refurbishment of the locally-listed part of the same building (the Colehill frontages) into an enterprise centre for small businesses

Refurbishment and improvements to Middle Entry including a new semi-permanent structure for small businesses

The transformation of St Editha’s Square into a multi-purpose outdoor space

Public realm improvements between the town centre and Tamworth Castle by doing up the Castle Gatehouse area and adjoining Market Street properties.

Anna Miller, assistant director for growth and regeneration at the council, said: “It’s fantastic to have one of the very best construction companies as our delivery partner. Speller Metcalfe has successfully delivered many public and private projects across the region and we’re very pleased to have them on board to help us deliver our ambitious programme to rejuvenate Tamworth town centre."

