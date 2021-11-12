Speller Metcalfe starts £11m works at Worcester hospital

The project team line up for a ground-break photocall, including Speller Metcalfe senior site manager Jack Brooker (left), site manager Cory Hone (second right) and regional director Mark Hudgeon (right)

Speller Metcalfe will build new facilities at the Elgar Unit in Worcester’s Newtown Hospital to replace dormitories with private en-suite rooms for mental health patients.

It is part of a £400m UK-wide ‘Elimination of Dormitories’ project to improve facilities for mental health patients by removing shared sleeping quarters.

The project in Worcester involves the demolition and reconstruction of two, single-storey wards, Holt and Athelon, which form part of the existing Elgar Unit, to create 30 new en-suite rooms, including the provision of accessible accommodation on each ward. Each ward will also have access to a newly refurbished courtyard area, as well as living and kitchen areas for patients.

The project is due to complete in the latter part of 2023 and is being built to the BREEAM Very Good standard,

“Providing appropriate health services for patients is absolutely paramount to the NHS being able to continue with their unparalleled level of care and professional service,” said Speller Metcalfe regional director Mark Hudgeon. “We are absolutely committed to enabling them to continue in the same vein, knowing that these improvements will have a lasting legacy for both staff and patients who need access to these services.”

