Speller Metcalfe starts £26m Cinderford hospital

CGI of the new community hospital being built in Cinderford

The £26m project is being delivered in Cinderford on behalf of Gloucestershire Health & Care NHS Foundation Trust (GHC) by building contractor Speller Metcalfe.

The new two-storey hospital will have a 24-bed in-patient unit alongside provision for dental, X-ray, physiotherapy and endoscopy services, among others.

It being built on playing fields in the town and will replace existing services in Cinderford and Lydney.

The hospital is being constructed to BREEAM excellent. Ecological considerations include soft lighting at the hospital entrance to avoid disrupting the flight path of bats and planting trees.

Inside the hospital, Speller Metcalfe will be installing air source heat pumps to heat the building instead of a traditional gas supply.

As well as timber, cladding on the building will incorporate green and grey highlights to help blend in with the forest background. It will also be situated lower into the ground, reducing the height of hospital to help immerse it into the surrounding environment.

GHC chief executive Paul Roberts said: “It’s been an extremely challenging couple of years for colleagues in the NHS so it’s fantastic that we are returning to important work like planning and building this hospital, which will be an enormous asset for the area.”

Speller Metcalfe technical director Adrian Speller said: “Speller Metcalfe has a long-standing history of NHS delivery, and we are excited to undertake a scheme which puts the onus on a low-carbon approach – something we try to advocate as far as possible across the spectrum of work we undertake.”

Procured under the Gloucestershire County Council’s major construction works framework, the hospital is to complete in early 2024.

Photo call for a ground breaking ceremony

