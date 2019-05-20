Speller Metcalfe starts Hereford's new £9m GP surgery

CGI of the forthcoming Hereford Medical Centre

The Hereford Medical Centre is being built in on behalf of the Hereford Medical Group, a merger of five local GP practices that plan to co-locate in the purpose-built facility once it is completed in autumn 2020.

The £9m project is said to represent the biggest ever single investment in primary care for Herefordshire. Its construction is being financed by both Prime Plc and NHS England, which has given £2.1m to the scheme from its Estates, Technology & Transformation Fund (ETTF). The building will be occupied by the Hereford Medical Group under a 3PD lease.

Prime chairman Richard Laing said at the ground-breaking ceremony: “We have been working closely with the Hereford Medical Group, NHS Herefordshire CCG and Herefordshire Council for five years to bring these exciting plans to fruition, so we are very pleased that we have been able to secure the investment needed to make our collective ambitions a reality and to be here today to see the building work commence.”

Speller Metcalfe, based in nearby Malvern, was awarded the building contract through Prime’s own private investment construction framework (PIC). Joint owner Steve Speller said: “Our local base and extensive experience across the healthcare sector means we are well equipped to deliver this new and important facility to the highest quality whilst utilising local labour and suppliers wherever possible.”