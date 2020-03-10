Speller Metcalfe to expand Solihull M&S

CGI of the enlarged M&S [image: PJMA]

The opportunity to expand at Sears Retail Park in Solihull came about after Homebase moved out, leaving the next-door unit to M&S vacant.

The 12,000 sq ft former Homebase store is going to be demolished. Speller Metcalfe will then redevelop the site as an extension to the neighbouring Marks & Spencer’s to create an expanded 82,000 sq ft store.

Speller Metcalfe will be responsible for building the new store to shell standard on behalf of client BMO Real Estate Partners, before handing over to M&S for a full fit-out.

The new retail unit is scheduled to open in summer 2021.

