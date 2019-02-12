Speller Metcalfe to provide special play facility for Gloucester

The Chamwell Centre

The Chamwell Centre is being built to provide exercise, sports and leisure facilities to support pupils of The Milestone School and disabled children and adults from across the county.

A full-sized hydrotherapy pool will replace the school’s existing and outdated pool. There will also be a climbing wall, a trampoline gym, indoor and outdoor play areas, and a two-storey soft play and sensory room. A large, two-storey atrium, café and informal meeting and social spaces will be available for community use. Specialist medical facilities at the centre will include consultation rooms for visiting doctors and nurses and a multi-purpose physio and occupational therapy suite.

Andy Metcalfe, joint owner of Speller Metcalfe, said: “Speller Metcalfe are delighted to be working on this fantastic project to realise The Chamwell Centre Charity’s vision of a ground-breaking, fully inclusive facility which is set to support the needs and transform the lives of disabled adults and children across Gloucestershire.”