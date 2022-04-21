Spencer adopts SPEED principles for £26m station build

CGI of the White Rose railway station that Spencer is building

The White Rose railway station will be a two-platform station serving the White Rose business park, shopping centre and bus interchange.

Between Morley and Cottingley, the new station is on the main trans-Pennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield.

Spencer Group is delivering the project for property developer Munroe K, which owns and operates White Rose Park, in conjunction with Network Rail, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council and the Department for Transport.

Spencer Group has already worked through an early contractor involvement (ECI) period to help develop the designs.

Operations director Joe Bennett said: “The White Rose Station project is another example where we successfully developed proposals working with Network Rail on a critical part of the UK’s rail infrastructure to meet our client’s expectations.

“Our in-house design capability enables us to work closely with our client Munroe K, Network Rail and other stakeholders to ensure consideration is given at an early stage to all critical aspects that may impede performance. This ensures we deliver on time and to budget.”

The station is expected to be completed in spring 2023 thanks to adoption of principles of Project SPEED. Project SPEED (“Swift, Pragmatic and Efficient Enhancement Delivery”) is a rail industry initiative to halve the time and reduce the costs of delivering rail infrastructure projects.

Spencer pre-construction director for rail, Simon Bethell, added: “White Rose is a great example of Project SPEED, where we are all aligned to deliver optimum value in the fastest possible manner, while ensuring engineering assurance and operational safety standards are strictly adhered to.

“We are involved in the continuous development of the proposals through ECI engagement, allowing us to apply the principles of SPEED in order to ensure the final design is deliverable and represents the most economical solution to meet our client’s requirements.”

Munroe K chief executive David Aspin said: “The team at Spencer Group, through their experience and know-how, have played a key part in ensuring this catalytic piece of key infrastructure for south Leeds will be delivered in time for opening in spring 2023. Throughout the entire team there is a dedication to ensuring every detail is considered to ensure the safe and rapid delivery of the project.”

