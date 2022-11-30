Spencer Group opens York office

Gary Robson, Spencer Group's engineering manager (design), at the new York office

York will be home to Spencer Group’s design, project management, commercial and planning teams.

Spencer’s new office at 16 Toft Green in York becomes the company’s third location after its headquarters at Hull’s Humber Quays and office across the estuary in Barrow Upon Humber.

It hopes that a York office will find it easier to attract talent and provide access to a wider pool of jobseekers than Hull. The currently has multiple vacancies in design and engineering disciplines, it said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk