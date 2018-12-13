Spencer teams up with Hitachi for Metro shed bid

Hitachi's Newton Aycliffe factory

The Tyne & Wear Metro is replacing its train fleet from 2022 with new high technology trains that will be maintained at a newly-constructed site at Gosforth, Newcastle.

Hitachi builds trains at a £100m factory in County Durham; Spencer Group is a Hull-based multi-disciplinary engineering business. They are pitching their alliance as a northern engineering powerhouse.

The two firms have teamed up previously, when Spencer upgraded existing East Coast main line rail depots ready for Hitachi’s new intercity trains.

Spencer Group managing director Gary Thornton said: “Our partnership with Hitachi to bid for the contract with Tyne & Wear Metro builds on our successful relationship delivering major rail projects. Together we offer a compelling proposition of complementary engineering expertise that will deliver unrivalled benefits to the client and value to the economy of the north.”