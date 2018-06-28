Spie fits out virus research lab

The Pirbright Institute

The Pirbright Institute provides research into, and surveillance, of virus diseases of farm animals and viruses that spread from animals to humans. It has commissioned Spie to design, install and commission the internal fit-out of a new specific pathogen free (SPF) laboratory. The work began in April and is expected to take seven months to complete.

The new SPF facility includes incubation, hatchery and rearing rooms as well as a fumigation chamber for the decontamination of all consumables and equipment entering the SPF area. Entrance into the suite will be via a dedicated interlocked change area with a ‘shower in’ feature appertaining to an SPF environment.

Although the lab is quite small at 170m2, it requires a closely controlled environment, withadaptable systems that can satisfy varying conditional requirements and resilient electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Seal integrity is essential to the fumigation process.

Spie is also providing the client with intelligent lighting controls that mimic sunrise and sunset as well as specialist twin ballast luminaries that are designed to offer ‘a poultry-friendly environment’.

Philip Kinsella, divisional managing director at Spie UK, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract by the Pirbright Institute, which demonstrates our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector and why we’re the perfect partner for schemes of this nature. The team was presented with a number of challenging design requirements, such as the integration of a fumigation chamber, but working closely with the end user and using our experience of undertaking such works in critical environments, helped inform the design process and will ultimately ensure that we deliver a contract to the highest standards possible.”

Pirbright director Mike Johnson added, “Given the sensitive nature of the work we carry out at The Pirbright Institute it was fundamental to find a partner who could deliver a solution that met our exact needs.”