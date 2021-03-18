SPOA's youngest-ever president takes the reins

Callum Mackintosh

Callum Mackintosh has taken over after serving two years as vice president of the trade association, working alongside outgoing president Mark Anderson.

Mackintosh, who is 32, is youngest president to hold the role in the 70-year history of SPOA.

Inspiring young people to consider the industry as a potential career path is certainly one of the goals he has set out. He said: “In my tenure as president I will serve with the same high standards of professionalism, transparency and integrity as my predecessor.

“I have been around plant and machinery my entire life. During my career, I have been fortunate enough to sell plant, operate plant and now, through my own business, hire plant. Had it not been for the opportunities given to me as a youngster when I was inspired by many magnificent and memorable characters in this industry, then I might not have followed this path. I am keen to give other young people that same chance and get young blood into our industry to learn from the very experienced operators we have.”

Other objectives for his term of office include:

focusing on the future direction of the industry and supporting SPOA members to keep ahead of advancements and changes;

working to diversify the industry workforce;

developing new terms and conditions to ensure that member businesses stay protected;

when restrictions ease, launching new member events to bring members back together after so long;

working together with industry stakeholders to tackle the issue of drug and alcohol use/abuse.

Whilst not an issue exclusive to plant operators, working to promote a healthier, safer, and more professional industry will benefit all, said Mackintosh.

Joining him on the executive committee as vice president is John Sibbald from Sibbald Training.

Mackintosh added: “There is no doubt that the last 12 months have been challenging and all our members have gone above and beyond and persevered with the ever-changing guidelines to keep the sector working. The recent announcement by chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to remove the red diesel rebate from April 1st 2022 is yet another challenge for our sector and I am committed to do everything I can to mitigate the impact to our members from this decision.”

