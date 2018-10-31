Spooktacular deal of the day!

Yes, that’s right. Today 50% off... Just £25 for all 10 issues of The Construction Index magazine, delivered direct to your door. (UK addresses only).

Call us on 0844 334 8702



Subscription can be invoiced ** call *0844 334 8702 All subscription will only start once invoice has been paid. *Calls charged at local rate, plus standard network charge.

#HappyFriday

The Construction Index magazine is the UK's leading construction site magazine... offering essential reading for anyone working for main contractors, specialist contractors, plant hirers and many other organisations in the construction supply chain. Throughout the year The Construction Index produces a range of features, supplements and specialist site reports.