Springfield secures permission for Scottish Borders development

The development in Chirnside will include a mix of two-bedroom flats and two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes.

Springfield Properties Group Partnership managing director Tom Leggeat said: “This will be one of our first affordable developments in the Scottish Borders and we’re really pleased to have been given planning consent for 57 new homes in Chirnside. These homes will be delivered in partnership with a housing association and we aim to start on site within the coming months.”