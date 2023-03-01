Springfield’s Midlothian village plan approved

The greenfield site that is to be developed

Springfield’s Lingerwood development, which was recommended for approval by planning officers, will be built on a site to the east of Newtongrange (home of the National Mining Museum Scotland).

Detailed proposals will now be worked up for the first 200 homes, focusing on low and zero carbon technologies and sustainable building techniques, the developer said.

The masterplans show how the housing will be around a newly-built village centre, tying the development together to create a sense of cohesion.

Springfield chief operating officer Martin Egan said: “This planning consent marks a major milestone for a significant development that will bring forward excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian.

“However, more than this, Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of placemaking and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities.

“We have spent a great deal of time consulting with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We are keen to build on these relationships as we refine our plans and look ahead to the first phase of development.”

