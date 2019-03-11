TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 11 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Spurs finally set stadium opening date

Spurs finally set stadium opening date

7 hours Tottenham Hotspur FC’s new stadium will finally open in the first week of April after eight months of delays.

The new stadium
The new stadium

Reduced capacity test events will be held at the £1bn stadium on 24th and 30th March – and U18 match and a charity ‘Legends’ game – to secure the necessary public safety certificate.

The first competitive match will be a Premier League game against either Brighton or Crystal Palace (depending on FA Cup replay requirements) on 3rd or 6th/7th April.

Main contractor Mace was supposed to have handed over the stadium to the club back in August 2018, in time for the start of the current season. However, a series of delays kept pushing the opening back.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »