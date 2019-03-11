Spurs finally set stadium opening date

The new stadium

Reduced capacity test events will be held at the £1bn stadium on 24th and 30th March – and U18 match and a charity ‘Legends’ game – to secure the necessary public safety certificate.

The first competitive match will be a Premier League game against either Brighton or Crystal Palace (depending on FA Cup replay requirements) on 3rd or 6th/7th April.

Main contractor Mace was supposed to have handed over the stadium to the club back in August 2018, in time for the start of the current season. However, a series of delays kept pushing the opening back.