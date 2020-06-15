St Modwen and Sage agree £18m Copthorne deal

St Modwen housing

Under the three-year agreement, St Modwen will build 91 family homes at its Heathy Wood development in the village of Copthorne, near Crawley, to be taken to market and operated by registered provider Sage Housing under affordable rent and shared ownership initiatives.

Dave Smith, managing director of St Modwen Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Sage to Heathy Wood. This deal is not just about us delivering on our affordable housing obligations, but to make sure that we are working with the right partners to improve access to housing. We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to live in a St Modwen home and we are doing so by collaborating with providers that share our values; Sage is young, ambitious, customer-focused and committed to providing housing at a time when stock is in short supply.”

Rod Cahill, Sage’s interim chief executive, said: “During this difficult period, Sage has continued to invest as we are determined to play a role in reviving the construction industry and providing the affordable homes that the UK desperately needs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk