St Modwen dips toe into modular housing

The modular homes at St Modwen Homes' Victoria Park development

The modular homes were fabricated offsite by Ilke Homes. They are St Modwen’s first foray into modular.

At Victoria Park, the two homes arrived on site as six prefabricated modules, with windows and doors fitted and internal fixtures and fittings installed. Once there, each module was craned into position onto prepared foundations and then connected to the services to create a pair of three-storey, four-bedroom homes.

The house design type is called Benedict: with an open-plan ground floor comprising kitchen, dining and living area; three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor; and a master bedroom suite on top.

Dave Smith, managing director at St Modwen Homes, described the Ilke prefabs as “architecturally attractive” and “aspirational spaces”.

He said: “Our homes prove that the cost-effective and speedy solutions offsite construction offers in no way takes away from the quality of the final building.”

St Modwen Homes had spent six months researching ‘modern’ methods of construction as it was keen to pioneer offsite volumetric modular houses at one of its developments.

Design manager Stewart Court said: “Victoria Park was the ideal scheme for us to incorporate modular units, in that we identified where we wanted to build these homes early in the planning stage. This meant we were able to coordinate with Ilke Homes in plenty of time to ensure the delivery of the modular units met with our build programme.”

He added: “Modular construction at St Modwen Homes was certainly an exciting learning experience and gave us full insight into the processes, as well as how it can be integrated into a traditionally-built housing development. We see modular building as being a way of helping to tackle any potential skills shortages, whilst at the same time reacting to an increasing housing demand. Victoria Park is unique in that it will always be remembered as our first scheme to comprise modular homes.”

