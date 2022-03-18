St Modwen gets specific on housing plans

St Modwen’s Locking Parklands development in Somerset

St Modwen Homes has provided details of five projects that will together create more than 1,100 new homes across England.

The new sites are in Lancashire, Kent, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and London and represent more than £85m of investment from St Modwen Homes.

Earlier this week we reported that St Modwen, acquired by Blackstone in August 2021 for £1.3bn, is combining staff from its previously standalone strategic land business, Strategic Land & Regeneration, with St Modwen Homes to accelerate its growth plans, anticipating it to be a catalyst to double the size of the business within five years.

The new housing developments include 28.6 acres of land in Ditton Edge, Kent, which has permission for 300 homes, as well as 116 homes in Coalville, Leicestershire. In West London, St Modwen’s joint venture with Vinci has secured permission for 267 units on the former RAF Uxbridge site, while a further 300 homes will be built in Newark, Nottinghamshire. An additional 128 homes are due to exchange in Chorley, Lancashire.

St Modwen Homes managing director Dave Smith said: “There is an urgent need for new homes in the UK, but the homes that are delivered need to be high quality, and communities must be created in the right places. St Modwen has a proud record of delivering homes of the highest standard and thriving communities for people to live. Today’s announcement expands our footprint into new areas across the UK and builds on our continued, sustainable growth.”

