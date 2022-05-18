St Modwen instructs Glencar again

A units from the previous phase of St Modwen Park Newport, built by Benniman Construction

The new phase of development of St Modwen Park Newport will increase its real estate by more than 50%.

Glencar’s contract is for 115,000 sq ft of warehouse space across four units, with units ranging in size from 16,558 sq ft to 43,487 sq ft.

Richard Carter, construction director at St Modwen Logistics, said: “St Modwen Park Newport is a key strategic gateway site, where 213,000 sq ft of sustainable warehouse space is already complete. This 100-acre business park is designed to St. Modwen’s Swan Standard which offers enhancements across five key areas: environment and sustainability, wellbeing, community, transport, and security. We are pleased to appoint Glencar to deliver this project and build high quality, innovative buildings to our Swan Standard.”

Glencar managing director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “This represents the third instruction we have received from St Modwen in the past 12 months with two of those projects running currently at St Modwen Park Chippenham and SkyPark Exeter.”

The project starts on site this month and is due for completion before the end of the year. The project team includes Cumming Group, Roberts Limbrick and Rogers Leask.

The first two phases at Newport provided new buildings for CAF’s new train production facility and for online retailer Amazon. Another two units were built speculatively last year – 30,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft – with Benniman Construction as contractor.

