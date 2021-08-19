St Modwen turns to Glencar

CGI of St Modwen Park Chippenham

Glencar will build a 196,000 sq ft facility in Exeter and a 89,000 sq ft warehouse in Chippenham.

The Exeter building, on St Modwen’s Skypark Development in Clyst Honiton, will be occupied by Stovax, a manufacturer of stoves and fireplace. In addition to the base build works Glencar will undertake Cat A and Cat B fit out together with associated external works.

The warehouse on St Modwen Park Chippenham will be a distribution centre for online furniture retailer Furniturebox.

Both projects are due to start shortly and be completed by next summer.

St Modwen Logistics construction director Steven Smith said that Glencar “presented an excellent set of credentials and come with a very strong pedigree”.

So far this year, Glencar has been instructed on new projects worth more than £175m for new and existing customers across the industrial, logistics, manufacturing, retail, mixed use and pharmaceutical sectors including base build, refurbishment and fit-out contracts.

