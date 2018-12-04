Stansted appoints delivery director to lead expansion

Gerry Whyte

Gerry Whyte will work alongside Stansted’s business change director Paul Willis and take responsibility for overseeing and delivering the expansion project.

The £600m transformation of London Stansted is one of the largest airport projects currently underway in the UK. Plans include a new arrivals terminal, scheduled to open in 2020, and the reconfiguration of the existing terminal into a departures-only facility. There will also be more retail space, as well as new car parks and airfield infrastructure.

Gerry Whyte previously worked on some of the UK’s largest construction developments, including Edinburgh St James, Liverpool One and Bluewater in Kent. He most recently held the post of preconstruction director at Laing O’Rourke leading the team through the preconstruction phase of the retail expansion of Brent Cross.

London Stansted chief executive Ken O’Toole said: “Gerry has a wealth of experience having worked in various high-profile construction projects so I’m delighted he’s joining us during this exciting time for the airport. The £600m transformation of the airport is really gathering momentum. We’ve made fantastic progress so far, but it’s next year when the project really starts to take-off with work beginning on our £130m arrivals terminal, which we expect to open in August 2020.”