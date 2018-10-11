Stantec agrees to buy Australian engineering firm

Recent projects include the Optus Stadium in Perth

Perth-based consultant Wood & Grieve Engineers (WGE) focuses on buildings, providing structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and hydraulics engineering as well as a range of related speciast services.

“WGE brings the creative culture, demonstrated expertise, and regional presence to help us continually serve communities throughout Australia with an expanded array of services and reach into new sectors,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec president and chief executive officer.”

Notable projects in WGE’s portfolio include engineering services for the AU$700m Optus Stadium, which opened in Perth earlier this year. WGE also provided a range of services to support the AU$2bn Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth.

“We see this as an incredible opportunity for our staff to enjoy growth opportunities within a global network while extending our capabilities to grow and support markets in our resident region,” said Jose Granado, WGE chief executive officer.

The transaction is subject to due-diligence and expected to close in January 2019.