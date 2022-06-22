Stantec extends role on Honolulu light rail

The contract will help deliver what is set to be the first driverless light rail system in the United States.

The is an extension of existing construction and engineering services Stantec is providing to the authority and will now run through to the end of 2026, with the possibility of a five-year extension to expected project completion in 2031.

Stantec staff will assist with construction management and project delivery for work including the light rail guideway, rail stations and utility relocation.

“Hart light rail is one of the most iconic transit projects in the United States, and a game-changer for transportation in Hawaii,” said Brian Norris, Stantec’s project manager and transportation business line leader. “We are extremely proud of the work we are doing, and this effort is essential to delivering the project for the people of Hawaii. Project management and construction management are growth areas for our transportation business, and we continue to provide this expertise across markets in North America.”

Hart’s light rail system is fully electric and will be the first driverless light rail system in the United States. It will connect several transit and retail hubs on the island of Oahu. The 20-mile, 21-station elevated system will connect West Oahu with the Honolulu International Airport, downtown Honolulu, and the Ala Moana Center, a major shopping centre and transit hub.

“Light rail is an essential part of improving transportation in Hawaii and reaching our climate goals,” said Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of Hart. “Providing a connecting spine through downtown, important transit centres and the airport will vastly improve our transit system. Stantec has been with us from the early days, and we value their expertise and longstanding service in delivering the project.”

