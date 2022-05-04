Stantec MD moves to WSP

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu May 05 2022

21 hours Consulting engineer WSP has appointed Paul Reilly as managing director of its UK planning & advisory (P&A) business.

Paul Reilly
Paul Reilly

Paul Reilly has joined WSP from Stantec where he had been managing director of its UK & Ireland infrastructure & buildings business since January 2020. He was also chair of the Association of Consultancy & Engineering in 2020.

Before Stantec, he was a managing partner for Peter Brett Associates for 10 years. Stantec acquired Peter Brett Associates in 2018.

Now at WSP, he leads the 2,400-person P&A business, which includes an array of specialisms, including earth & environment, planning, project & commercial services and transport planning.

Paul Reilly succeeds Ian Liddell who has been WSP P&A managing director since January 2017 and now moves into a newly-created role of managing director for strategic advisory

