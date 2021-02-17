Stantec to buy Australian consultant

The deal is set to close on 1st March.

“GTA adds immediate depth to our existing transportation service offerings in Australia and New Zealand, enhancing our transportation planning, advisory planning, and design capabilities in regions with significant infrastructure investment under way,” said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec. “GTA has been involved - and remains involved - in many of the most substantial transportation projects in Australia. Additionally, their culture of excellence and collaboration aligns very well with our core values, and we’re pleased to welcome them to our growing global community.”

GTA was founded in 1989 and has more than 135 technical staff distributed across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, greatly expanding Stantec’s footprint in the region.

Stantec, which has a team of 22,000 working worldwide, currently has more than 1,400 employees based in Australia and New Zealand.

GTA has partnered with many of Australia’s largest governmental clients to help deliver major infrastructure projects as well as working with key industry players in the built environment sector.

Notable GTA projects include Sydney Central Business District (CBD) and South East Light Rail, the North East Link in Melbourne, Chadstone Shopping Centre and the Westmead Health Precinct in Western Sydney.

“Joining Stantec will enable us to better serve our clients, providing us access to the deeper and broader capabilities of a truly global firm,” said GTA managing director Michael Durkin. “Stantec shares our commitment to strong growth, offers access to specialists across the globe, and aligns with our vision to make a tangible difference in our communities. Both Stantec and GTA strive to create a better world and contribute to the way communities are planned, making them highly connected, liveable, progressive, and sustainable.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk