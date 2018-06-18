Star Platforms opens in Thetford

Stephen Carman - general manager of Star Platforms’ Anglia depot

New equipment has been arriving throughout June, primarily from Skyjack and Niftylift

Joint managing director Richard Miller said: “We have a large demand from existing customers to supply equipment in the Anglia region and with no Access Alliance member covering the area, we were compromising the service we offer with no managed supply chain. We therefore took the decision to open this depot in Thetford which has excellent road links to all parts of Anglia including Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Essex and beyond.”

Access Alliance is the network of regional hire companies around the UK that cooperate on cross-hiring to provide national coverage to major customers that require it.

Richard Miller added: “We also had the opportunity to employ an excellent general manager, Stephen Carman, who previously worked in senior positions for Hewden and Nationwide Platforms and brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the rental sector.”

Stephen Carman, general manager – Anglia, said: “I worked with the senior management team of Star Platforms during my time with Nationwide Platforms and watched with interest as this quality business was being built. When Richard approached me about working with Star Platforms at the brand-new Thetford depot it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. We are now open for business and I look forward to supplying our customers with quality equipment and a first-rate service across the Anglian region.”