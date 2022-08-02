Star Platforms opens in Warrington

Star Platform’s Warrington depot

Warrington has become Star Platforms’ seventh depot, alongside Luton, Reading, , Coalville, Thetford, Bridgwater and Tonbridge.

The new northwest depot covers more than an acre with 8,340 sqft of workshop and office space, which includes depot space for temporary power specialist Powertek, Star Platforms’ sister company.

Star’s Warrington depot is on the town’s Appleton Trading Estate.

Star Platforms managing director Richard Miller said: “The demand for powered access in the northwest from our customer base has continued to grow over the last 12 months, and therefore it was important to have a local depot in the region to be able to continue to meet the demand. Opening the new northwest depot in Warrington, our second new depot this year, has allowed us to share space again with our sister company Powertek, which has also brought benefits to customers of our recently opened Kent depot.”

The Kent depot, in Tonbridge, opened earlier this year. The Bridgwater depot, in Somerset is also quite new, having only opened last year.

