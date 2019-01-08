Staticus wins complex Salford façade contract

Two New Bailey Square

Two New Bailey Square, designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, will provide 180,000 square metres of commercial space in Salford Central with private balconies on each floor.

It is being developed by English Cities Fund and Muse Developments.

Over the next 12 months, Staticus will install a combination of aluminium unitised and timber stick façades across a total area of 8,700 m2. Staticus will manufacture the unitised façade panels in its factory in Lithuania.

“An interesting aspect of this project is the external structural steel frame with its visible connections and splices left exposed and protruding from the façade,” said Staticus’ UK managing director Paulius Gurksnys.

“Whilst this is unique and looks extremely striking, it means that we will need to use special sealing and prefabrication techniques to build the cladding units and overlay the façade panels. It is an extremely complicated installation.”

Timber features heavily in Two New Bailey Square’s ground and first floor, at a scale which is unusual for an office development. Staticus will install aluminium façade onto the timber profiles, milling connection joints into the profiles.

Paulius Gurksnys added: “We have grown our presence in the UK exponentially [in 2018], opening a new office in London and taking on lucrative contracts in the City, Manchester and Liverpool. This positions Staticus strategically for further expansion in the first quarter of 2019, so we are looking forward to what we anticipate will be a very successful year.”