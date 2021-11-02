Stats Group targets Australian pipeline market

It has set up a new Australian entity and will invest in workshop facilities and intervention equipment to support its drive in the country’s pipeline integrity market.

The pipeline technology specialist has securing a range of strategic contracts in Australia’s oil and gas and LNG sectors in the last five years and is now seeking to consolidate its presence in the country.

A workshop and storage facility close to Perth, Western Australia, has been secured and the business is recruiting local field and workshop technicians and a lead project engineer to support an increase in demand.

Stats’ principal activity is the provision of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

Already in 2021, Stats has completed two projects in Darwin, Northern Territory; four in Perth; and in Victoria’s Bass Strait carried out work on an offshore platform.

The new Perth base will act as Stats’ intervention hub for Asia Pacific (APAC) clients, making it easier to ship equipment between key markets, minimising freight costs and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Stats Group’s regional manager for APAC, Gareth Campbell, said Australia was a commercially attractive market which offered regular year-on-year opportunities with clients who were receptive to new and innovative technology, which is at the core of Stats’ offering.

Gareth Campbell

He said: “Our BISEP double block and bleed isolation technology is a strong differentiator for Australian clients who are looking for solutions, particularly for high pressure systems.

“In addition to day-to-day business with the leading gas operators working in the gas distribution and transmission space, there is also continued large scale investment by the Majors in new fields, tie backs and other projects, offering us the opportunity to get involved in large isolation projects and subsequent growth potential.

“We are well established in the Australian energy sector and have an extensive track record of completed projects, so the next natural step was to strengthen our physical presence, and establishing a formal entity along with this significant investment is being widely welcomed by our customers and suppliers.

“Our well established policy is to invest in local infrastructure – both human and equipment and facilities – and if Covid-19 taught us anything, it was the value of being in-country and to be able to respond quickly to the crisis. This is what clients are looking for and expect, and this new facility and local expertise can only improve further our response times.”

