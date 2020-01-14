Steel firm on course for house move

How the housing development at Reid Steel's Christchurch site might look

Reid is planning to build housing on its current site and move to a new facility to be built near Bournemouth Airport.

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (BCP) Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead for the residential scheme. Reid is now marketing the site for a developer to build the homes after it relocates.

A separate planning application for the proposed new site near Bournemouth Airport has also been lodged with the council and is due to be decided.

Managing director Simon Boyd said: “It will unlock the other steps which we need to follow for our relocation to the new manufacturing facility near Bournemouth Airport. The new site is absolutely vital for the future of our company and will allow us to significantly increase productivity, create more jobs and grow the business over the coming years while cutting our carbon footprint.”

The outline plans approved by the committee included a mix of two- and three-bedroom houses plus one- and two-bedroom flats plus car parking.

Mr Boyd said that the housing development would not completely cover the costs of the move. “While selling our site will go some way toward the new facility, it is very unlikely to meet more than 50% of land and construction costs,” he said.

