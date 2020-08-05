Steel specialist proves resistant to Covid fall-out

Cleveland Bridge installing a bridge on the A13 project in Essex

Cleveland Bridge UK, the Darlington-based structural steel specialist, saw a 40% increase in activity during the first six months of 2020 compared to the last six months of 2019, with projects continuing during the lockdown period.

Since January, the company has completed steelworks for some major projects, starting the year with the fabrication of a heritage railway bridge for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

During the lockdown period Cleveland Bridge installed the last of four bridges on the £79m A13 widening project (Orsett to Stanford-le-Hope) and completed its work on the Carrington Bridge project, a new road bridge over the River Severn in Worcester.

More recently the company has fabricated and installed a bridge for the Congleton Link Road project. The 90-metre-long two-span bridge was required to carry the road over the River Dane. Comprising six lines of steel girders, forming three braced pairs, the entire steel structure weighed 514 tonnes.

Managing director Chris Droogan said: “The significant rise in productivity this year is a fantastic achievement, and demonstrates our ability to quickly adapt to the challenges presented by the change to operations and regulations, due to the Covid pandemic.

These challenges have been met head-on, with professionalism and dedication, ensuring the health and safety of our staff is always our number one priority and delivered with minimum disruption to activity on site.

“We are passionate about delivering exceptional quality, and the increase in activity is a positive endorsement of our skills and capabilities, which form part of the growth strategy for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk