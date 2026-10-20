Stemming the rising tide

Red7Marine’s jack-up barge spent a year on-site before its departure in April this year

Major infrastructure projects seldom turn out exactly the way they were conceived. Designs evolve, construction methods change and the economic assumptions underpinning them can shift dramatically between approval and delivery.

The Environment Agency’s £249m Bridgwater Tidal Barrier in Somerset is a case in point. Two years after main contractor Kier commenced the complex enabling works phase, the client triggered a design efficiency review to address inflationary pressure and rising material, labour, energy and supply-chain costs.

But rather than simply cutting scope, the project team has taken a different approach, redesigning the barrier so that it can deliver the same flood protection with less structural complexity and lower whole-life costs. It is ‘value-engineering’ as originally intended – not the exercise in cutting corners that the phrase has come to mean.

The aim is to produce a simpler, more functional structure that is easier to build, operate and maintain.

The design efficiency review, initiated in late 2025, has focused principally on the barrier’s superstructure. Consulting engineer AtkinsRéalis led the technical reassessment, working with the Environment Agency, principal contractor Kier, Somerset Council and the wider supply chain.

Additional flood defences are being completed downstream, including major earthworks at Combwich

Crucially, construction has continued on site throughout the review process with the substructure and downstream defences continuing to progress uninterrupted. These elements are expected to be at, or near, completion by the end of 2026.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The barrier, located on the lower reaches of the River Parrett where it drains into the Bristol Channel, was conceived in early 2014 in direct response to the severe and widespread flooding that hit the Somerset Levels the previous year.

It is intended to provide a 1-in-200-year standard of tidal flood protection, reducing risk to around 12,800 homes and businesses in Bridgwater and surrounding communities. The scheme aims to provide protection through to at least 2125, with structural components designed for a 100-year operational life.

The design efficiency review was limited by a number of requirements that could not be compromised, including the agreed standard of flood risk reduction, the safety and reliability of the barrier over its operational life, meeting its statutory environmental obligations and preserving the long-term adaptability of the scheme in response to climate change.

“The review has focused on achieving the same level of flood risk reduction through a simpler, more efficient design that is easier to construct, operate and maintain,” says Ross Barton, the Environment Agency’s project director for the scheme.

Nevertheless, the design changes are substantial, the most obvious being the scale of the three main towers, two of which sit on the riverbanks with one in the river itself.

Originally conceived at approximately 25m high, the towers have been reduced to around 15m. The towers, each approximately 6.3m wide, will support two 15m-wide vertical lift gates. Under normal conditions the gates will remain raised, with the barrier activated only during exceptionally high tides.

Original design (top) compared with new design (above): the barrier structure has been significantly redesigned with the main towers reduced in height and the machinery relocated to the base of the towers

Lowering the towers by 10m reduces the volume of structural material required and simplifies the structures that need to be fabricated, transported and erected.

The original architectural concept has also been rationalised. A heavy overbridge has been replaced by lighter high-level maintenance walkways and the gate drive equipment and winches have been moved from the tops of the towers down into their bases.

Moving this machinery should have benefits long after construction is complete. Maintenance equipment positioned at ground level is easier and safer to access than machinery installed high above the river. Routine servicing should require less specialist access equipment, reducing the reliance on scaffolding, cranes and complex temporary works.

Hence a design decision made to reduce construction complexity also has the potential to reduce operating costs over the barrier’s century-long life.

The revised design also uses more uniform tower forms and streamlined mechanical systems, reducing the amount of bespoke fabrication and making greater use of standardised construction methods.

The project team describes the result as a cleaner and more functional structure which continues to express its engineering purpose rather than relying on a more elaborate architectural treatment.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

While the design review was intended to reduce costs, the Environment Agency has not published a figure for the cash savings generated; nor does it claim to have reduced the previously-approved £249m scheme cost.

Instead, the stated aim has been to mitigate the scale of cost increases that would otherwise have resulted from inflation, global market conditions and construction complexity.

“The Bridgwater Tidal Barrier scheme demonstrates how major infrastructure projects can adapt to changing economic conditions while maintaining delivery momentum and protecting the agreed outcomes,” says Barton.

“By bringing together client, designer, contractor and supply chain expertise, we’ve been able to challenge assumptions, embrace innovation and identify opportunities to improve value without compromising performance.”

Complex enabling works included construction of the central cofferdam and diversion of the river through a temporary bypass channel

The design review is now around 90% complete, with further work continuing on the operational building and landscape elements. The intention is to reach 100% design completion in autumn 2026 before publishing an updated programme and cost position.

Who’s footing the bill?

The funding structure underlines why cost control is such a significant issue for this project.

The scheme is being funded through a partnership model combining national government funding with contributions from local and regional bodies.

The majority of the money is coming through Defra’s Flood and Coastal Erosion risk management grant-in-aid programme, with other government support also contributing.

Local and regional partners have assembled approximately £91m in partnership funding to help unlock national grant support.

Somerset Council is contributing up to £13.7m through funding streams including the Community Infrastructure Levy, Section 106 agreements and Town Deal funding.

Other contributors include the former Heart of the South West local enterprise partnership, the Wessex Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and Somerset Rivers Authority, which has allocated more than £2.1m.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust is also co-funding environmental initiatives associated with downstream defences and fish and eel passes.

Keep calm and carry on

The phased procurement approach used on the Bridgwater Barrier scheme is not the Environment Agency’s standard procurement model but was selected for this project because it allowed construction to progress alongside ongoing design development.

Kier began site works in 2023 and has carried on working throughout the design review.

On the main barrier site, piling within the central cofferdam has been completed and the temporary supporting structure installed. A jack-up barge, Red7Marine’s Haven SeaSeven, that spent more than a year supporting works on the River Parrett has now left the site.

The river itself has been diverted through a temporary bypass channel, allowing excavation and ground improvement works to proceed.

Reinforcement is being installed within the west abutment, while excavation of the central cofferdam has been completed and a stable foundation prepared for the barrier’s main concrete base.

Construction has also started on the reinforced concrete compression slab, marking another step towards the permanent foundations and central pier.

The first permanent concrete pour has also been completed within the west abutment, using more than 500 cubic metres of concrete.

Work has also continued uninterrupted on the downstream flood defence works.

At Chilton Trinity, Pawlett and Combwich, major earthworks are progressing, with excavated material being reused as engineering fill through the creation of borrow pits. This reduces the requirement to import material and cuts haulage-related carbon emissions.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The main construction works in these three areas are targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

In June this year, Kier was awarded the £101m ‘continuation contract’ for construction of the barrier structure itself.

Environment Agency project director Ross Barton says that the phased approach has strengthened the delivery of the scheme: “It confirms we can deliver the same high level of flood protection in a more efficient and affordable way, while keeping construction moving and creating a lasting benefit for local communities.”

The bigger picture

The tidal barrier is only one part of the Bridgwater scheme.

The project comprises the barrier itself, an operational site housing a control building and store, downstream flood banks and hard defences plus improvements to fish and eel passes at up to 12 locations.

The downstream works at Chilton Trinity, Pawlett and Combwich form part of a connected flood defence system supporting the barrier.

The objective is to protect Bridgwater and downstream communities from tidal flooding while also responding to the longer-term effects of climate change.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Rising sea levels and more severe weather events are expected to increase pressure on estuarine communities. For Bridgwater, the scheme is therefore intended not simply as a piece of flood infrastructure but as a long-term investment in the resilience of homes, businesses, transport infrastructure and future development.

That wider objective has also placed limits on what could be changed during the design review.

Marcus Smith, senior project manager with main contractor Kier Infrastructure says the agreed flood risk reduction standard, safety and reliability, statutory environmental requirements and the ability of the scheme to adapt to future climate conditions were all non-negotiable and yet the design review has enhanced, rather than compromised, the scheme:

“It demonstrates what can be achieved when clients, designers, contractors and supply chain partners truly work closely together. Through collaboration, innovation and relentless focus, we’ve kept construction momentum, enhanced the scheme, created new habitats and continued making significant progress towards protecting thousands of homes and businesses in Somerset.”

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